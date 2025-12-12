ABA questions OCC approval of trust charters for crypto companies
ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols said the OCC's approvals raise important questions about the scope and oversight of the institutions.
The House Financial Services Committee released bipartisan legislation designed to streamline housing development and increase local flexibility.
The House approved a capital formation package that included provisions from bills supported by ABA.
CISA released version 2.0 of its list of voluntary practices that businesses and critical infrastructure can incorporate to bolster their cybersecurity.
President Trump signed two executive orders creating a task force to challenge state laws on artificial intelligence and directing federal agencies to end “the outsized influence of proxy advisors that prioritize radical political agendas over investor returns.”
The Financial Stability Oversight Council will take an expanded view of the term “financial stability” moving forward by examining whether regulation weakens economic growth and what can be done to strengthen the nation’s economic security, Treasury Secretary Scott...
