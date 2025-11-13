The rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.24% this week, down from 6.22% last week, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the rate was 6.78%. The rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was 5.49%, down from 5.50% last week. A year ago, the rate was 5.99%.
Treasury Department seeks to sever U.S. financial ties to 10 Mexican casinos
The Treasury Department announced a joint effort with Mexico to target several Mexico-based gambling establishments involved in alleged cartel-related money laundering and other criminal activities.