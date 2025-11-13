The Financial Accounting Standards Board this week published an accounting standards update, or ASU, that improves the accounting for purchased loans, according to a statement from the standard-setting body.

Under current generally accepted accounting principles, acquired financial assets are initially recorded at their amortized cost basis, with an allowance for expected credit losses recognized separately, FASB said. The process for purchased credit-deteriorated, or PCD, assets uses a “gross-up approach” to record the initial allowance through an adjustment to the initial amortized cost basis, while the initial allowance for non-PCD assets requires a direct charge to credit loss expense.

The new ASU addresses this dual approach by expanding the population of acquired financial assets accounted for using the gross-up approach. Acquired loans — excluding credit cards — are deemed purchased seasoned loans and accounted for using the gross-up approach upon acquisition if criteria established by the new guidance are met. The change seeks to enhance comparability, consistency and better reflect the economics of acquiring financial assets, FASB said.