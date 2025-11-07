Consumer credit increased at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 2.7% in September. Total outstanding credit increased to $5.0766 trillion during the month, up 0.3% from August’s revised total of $5.063.5 trillion.

Revolving credit, largely a reflection of credit card debt, increased at an annual rate of 1.5% to $1.3069 trillion. Non-revolving credit increased at an annual rate of 3.7% to $3.7697 trillion.

The Federal government holdings of student loans continue to be the largest portion of non-revolving credit, comprising 41.5% percent of non-revolving credit. Depository institutions and Finance companies are secondary and tertiary holders of non-revolving credit, with 22.5% and 18.7%, respectively of non-revolving credit.

Read the Fed release.