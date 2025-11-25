Business inventories in August came in at $2.66 trillion, virtually unchanged from the month prior and up 1.1% from a year ago, the Commerce Department said. Trade sales and manufacturers’ shipments were $1.95 trillion, up 0.2% from the month prior and up 4.4% from a year ago.
FDIC to update regulatory thresholds, delays signage compliance date
The FDIC board voted to start indexing certain regulatory thresholds and to delay the compliance date for its revised requirements regarding the use of the agency’s name and logo.