The American Bankers Association today announced that American Bankers Mutual Insurance, the reinsurer for the ABA-endorsed insurance program, has declared a $4.2 million distribution to be shared by qualified ABA member banks insured through ABA Insurance Services, a member of Great American Insurance Group.

This is the 36th consecutive year that the industry’s leading professional liability and bond insurance provider has declared distributions to eligible ABA member banks, bringing the total to $108.8 million since the program’s inception. ABA member banks that purchase their directors and officers (D&O), bond, cyber, property and casualty, and related insurance from the program are eligible to receive a distribution.

“This year’s distribution is a powerful reminder of the enduring value ABA membership provides,” said Rob Nichols, ABA president and CEO. “Through ABA Insurance Services, member banks not only gain access to top-tier coverage and risk solutions—they also benefit from consistent financial returns. We’re proud of this long-standing relationship and encourage all member institutions to explore the advantages of participating.”

“We are proud to announce this year’s distribution is a 10.5% increase from 2024, which we believe is a reflection of our commitment to further enhancing ABA member benefits,” said Gary Hemmer, chairman of American Bankers Mutual Insurance and chairman of the board of First National Bank of Waterloo in Waterloo, Illinois. “More than 1,200 member banks are projected to benefit from this distribution, in addition to the premier insurance solutions available through this program. We encourage all member banks to check out these offerings and see why ABA Insurance Services is the market leader.”

In order to receive a distribution, a bank must be a member of ABA and have qualifying D&O, bond, property and casualty, and/or cyber insurance with ABA Insurance Services on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026. Distributions will take place mid-February 2026.