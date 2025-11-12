Assisting bank customers who are the victims of scams after the fact is difficult enough for banks. But what happens when a scam is not only on-going but may even be literally unknown to the victim? Santander UK decided to create a team trained in rescuing customers involved in such increasingly common financial scams.

Paul Benda, ABA’s EVP for risk, fraud and cybersecurity, discusses the history of that bank’s Break the Spell team with Chris Ainsley and Michelle Pilsworth from Santander UK. The team is specially trained to do just what its name indicates: interrupt scams in real time to defend customers from major financial loss and further harm.

ABA offers resources to help banks prevent, identify, measure and report fraud, and to serve and protect consumers and their financial data.​

