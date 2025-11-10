The American Bankers Association today joined seven financial sector associations in welcoming news that a deal had been reached to end the government shutdown.

The Senate late Sunday voted 60-40 to invoke closure on a continuing appropriations bill that would reopen government. The vote came after several Democrats said they had reached a deal with Republicans to combine three funding measures with a stopgap funding bill that would reopen the government through Jan. 30. Any deal passed by the Senate must be approved by the House.

The proposed deal also would reverse the Trump administration’s decision to lay off more than 4,000 federal employees during the shutdown, including the 81 employees at the Community Development Financial Institutions Fund, according to the CDFI Coalition.

“The time has come to end the shutdown and the damage it’s doing to the U.S. economy and to communities,” the associations said in a joint statement. “We urge lawmakers to support this agreement, bring the shutdown to an end and resolve their remaining policy differences with the government open and functioning.”