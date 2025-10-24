A growing number of bank, credit card and investment customers are “quietly” moving their accounts to different institutions by keeping their existing accounts open while transferring most of their activity to a new account, according to a new survey by J.D. Power.

The survey found that roughly half of new checking (52%) and investment (48%) accounts opened were additional accounts, and 65% of new credit cards opened were additional cards. Among customers who previously had a checking account, 72% of accounts were opened with a different bank.

“That 72% is noteworthy because, while customers won’t necessarily close their old account, many are treating the newly opened account as their primary,” according to J.D. Power. “Half (54%) of additional and replacement checking accounts opened with a different firm become the primary account.”

“Convenience” was cited by respondents as the main reason for opening a new checking account, followed by “good reputation,” “no fees/lower fees,” “promotional offer” and “perks or rewards.”