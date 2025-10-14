The American Bankers Association today announced that Wilmer “Buddy” Parker, partner with Maloy Jenkins Parker, and Gordon Greenberg, counsel for McDermott Will and Emery, have received the ABA Distinguished Service Award for Financial Crimes. The award recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the financial crimes profession and demonstrated leadership, integrity and service throughout their careers.

Parker and Greenberg were honored during the ABA Financial Crimes Enforcement Conference, which took place this week in Arlington, Virginia.

Both Parker and Greenberg have played a foundational role in shaping the conference since its inception 37 years ago, serving as speakers, long-standing conference board members and advisors. Their leadership has helped guide the evolution of the event into one of the industry’s most respected forums for financial crimes professionals.

“ABA is proud to recognize Buddy and Gordon for their decades of service and leadership in the financial crimes field,” said Ryan Rasske, ABA SVP for risk and customer markets.

“Their contributions have helped shape the profession and elevate the standards of excellence and integrity that define it,” he added.

Parker is a nationally recognized trial lawyer with more than 50 years of experience in business litigation, fraud, RICO and white-collar criminal defense. A former federal prosecutor with the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia, Parker pioneered early money laundering prosecutions and forfeiture strategies. His expertise has been sought globally, with presentations across Europe, North America, and the Caribbean. In private practice since 1997, Parker has represented a wide range of professionals and corporations in complex criminal and civil matters. He is consistently recognized by his peers as a “Super Lawyer” and “Best Lawyer in America,” and holds an AV Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell.

Greenberg brings more than 45 years of experience in high-stakes civil and criminal investigations, trials and congressional hearings. As a former federal prosecutor and chief of the Financial Investigations Unit in the Los Angeles U.S. Attorney’s Office, Greenberg led precedent-setting cases, including U.S. v. Cuevas and U.S. v. Barry Minkow. In private practice, he has continued to represent clients in complex matters. Greenberg has been recognized by Best Lawyers in America, Chambers USA, Legal 500 US, Benchmark Litigation and Lawdragon, among others, and was named one of California’s Top 100 Lawyers by the Los Angeles/San Francisco Daily Journal.

The ABA Distinguished Service Award for Financial Crimes is presented annually to individuals who have shown outstanding dedication to the advancement of the financial crimes profession.