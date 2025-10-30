The rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.17% this week, down from 6.19% last week, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the rate was 6.72%. The rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was 5.41%, down from 5.44% last week. A year ago, the rate was 5.99%.
Sen. Tillis proposes legislation to address debanking
Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) released a discussion draft of proposed legislation to address alleged debanking by banks and banking regulators by creating a national standard for account access and establishing new watchdog mechanisms for banking agencies.