In his first keynote speech as chair of the American Bankers Association, Kenneth Kelly, chairman and CEO of First Independence Bank in Detroit, Michigan, began by underscoring a lesson that has shaped his entire career: “that giving is a part of living, and you’ve got to have an attitude of gratitude.”

“A grateful banker leads not for gain alone, but with awareness of responsibility to the community,” Kelly told bankers at ABA’s Annual Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina. “Thus, leadership anchored in gratitude turns finance into service, profit into purpose, and institutions into instruments of shared good. It transforms banking from a transaction into a testimony — of what is possible when virtue and vocation meet.”

Kelly shared his personal story of moving from a successful career in the electrical utilities industry to serving as chairman and CEO of FIB, a minority depository institution serving communities in Detroit and Minneapolis, and pledged to bring a collaborative spirit to his work at ABA.

“Collaboration and consensus building is what we do here at ABA,” Kelly said, highlighting his recent experience leading an ABA task force on deposit insurance modernization. “We strive to be a unifying advocate for the banking industry — a place where banks of all sizes, charters and business models have a seat at the table. That’s been the key to our advocacy success, and it’s how we’ll continue as we move forward. We’ve accomplished so much this year and we’re not done yet. It’s time to roll up our sleeves and, as I like to say, put the hay in the barn while the sun is shining.”

Engineer turned banker

In a statement, ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols said Kelly brings a powerful combination of decisive leadership, strong vision and problem-solving skills to the role of ABA chair.

“He understands the unique challenges facing smaller institutions thanks to his leadership of First Independence, while also recognizing the critical role that banks of all sizes play in our economy,” Nichols said. “He has been a strong advocate for our industry as an ABA board member, and we are thrilled to have Kenneth lead our association during this pivotal time.”

Since Kelly assumed leadership at First Independence Bank in 2017, the institution has expanded its footprint beyond Detroit, opening branches in the Twin Cities through a collaborative, multi-bank initiative. The bank has grown its assets from approximately $250 million to over $600 million in recent years, while continuing to serve as a vital financial resource for underserved communities.

Kelly, an engineer by training, has also played a key role in shaping national banking policy. He has represented the banking industry on multiple federal advisory groups, and as chair of ABA’s Deposit Insurance Task Force, he led efforts to develop consensus recommendations for modernizing the deposit insurance system. Those recommendations were approved unanimously by the ABA Board in July, and Kelly presented the recommendations in testimony before the Senate Banking Committee in September..”

Kelly currently serves on the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis Community Advisory Board, and the FDIC Advisory Committee on Economic Inclusion (ComE-IN). He previously served on the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago’s Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council (CDIAC), the FDIC Chairman’s Advisory Committee on Community Banking and the board of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis. He is a past chair of the National Bankers Association and in October 2019, he testified on behalf of NBA before a House Financial Services subcommittee on challenges facing minority depository institutions.

Prior to entering the financial sector, Kelly served in numerous leadership roles for Southern Company. During his nearly 30-year career with the energy corporation, he negotiated the company’s $500 million investment in its first solar facility located in the state of California. Kelly also led acquisitions of solar projects totaling $3.4 billion in partnership value, producing $146 million in first-year net income.

Kelly grew up in Eufaula, Alabama, received an electrical engineering degree from Auburn University and completed the executive MBA program at the University of Alabama and has strong ties to both universities. He previously served as chair of the Auburn University Engineering Alumni Council, which assists the dean of the college on research and development, fundraising, and academic achievement. In 2019, the dedication of Auburn’s Brown Kopel Engineering Student Achievement Center included the naming of the Kenneth Kelly Engineering Academic Excellence Program Reception Area. In April 2021, he served as Auburn University’s Commencement Speaker.