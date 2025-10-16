Builder confidence in the market for single-family homes rose five points in October to 37, according to the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index. The current sales conditions index rose four points to 38, sales expectations in the next six months increased nine points to 54 and traffic of prospective buyers rose four points to 25.
RTP network hits 1.8 million daily transactions
The RTP network set a single-day record by processing 1,808,967 transactions valued at $5.2 billion on Oct. 3, network operator The Clearing House said.