The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network announced the renewal of geographic targeting orders that require U.S. title insurance companies to identify the natural persons behind shell companies used in non-financed purchases of residential real estate. The GTOs are effective Friday, Oct. 10, through Feb. 28, 2026, after which the postponed residential real estate rule will go into effect.

The renewed GTOs cover certain counties and major U.S. metropolitan areas in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, Texas, Washington, Virginia and the District of Columbia. No changes have been made to jurisdictional coverage since the last issuance of the GTOs. The purchase price threshold likewise remains $300,000 for each covered metropolitan area, with the exception of the city and county of Baltimore, where the purchase price threshold is $50,000.