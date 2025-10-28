U.S. house prices rose 0.4% in August, according to the Federal Housing Finance Agency seasonally adjusted monthly House Price Index. House prices rose 2.3% from August 2024 to August 2025. The previously reported 0.1% price decline in July was revised to 0.0%.

For the nine census divisions, seasonally adjusted monthly home price changes ranged from -0.8% in the Pacific division to +1.2% in the Middle Atlantic division. The 12-month changes ranged from -0.6% in the Pacific division to +6.3% in the Middle Atlantic division.

The FHFA HPI is collection of house price indexes that measure changes in single-family home values based on data that extend back to the mid-1970s from all 50 states and over 400 U.S. cities. It incorporates tens of millions of home sales and offers insights about house price changes at the national, census division, state, metro area, county, ZIP code and census tract levels.

FHFA releases HPI data and reports quarterly and monthly. The next HPI report will be released on Nov. 25 and will include monthly data through September and quarterly data through the third quarter of 2025.