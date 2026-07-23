The rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.58% this week, up from 6.55% last week, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the rate was 6.74%. The rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was 5.96%, up from 5.93% last week. A year ago, the rate was 5.87%.
ABA, associations release best practices for sharing sensitive data with regulators
ABA joined other financial sector associations to release a guide for financial institutions in determining which data shared with federal regulators should be subject to heightened security standards, as the banking agencies recently announced new policies for handling...