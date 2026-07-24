New home sales in the United States grew 1.6% over the month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 628,000 units in June, above forecasts for 609,000, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The reading marked a slight increase from 618,000 in the previous month. Housing supply now sits at 9.3 months which is slightly below the May 2026 estimate of 9.4 months but above the June 2025 estimate of 9.0 months. The median sales price of new houses sold in June was $398,300. This was 3.3% below the May 2026 price of $412,000 and 2.7% under the June 2025 price of $409,200.

The ABA Office of the Chief Economist views home sales as a potential reversal in mortgage demand. Despite elevated mortgage rates, consumers may consider this a new norm and could support construction loan demand.