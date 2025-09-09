The Small Business Optimism Index from the National Federation of Independent Business increased by 0.5 points in August to 100.8, nearly three points above the 52-year average of 98, the association said. The Uncertainty Index fell by four points to 93 but remained well above the historical average.

The percent of small business owners reporting labor quality as the single most important problem for their business remained at 21% in August, continuing to rank as the top problem, NFIB said. Thirty-two percent of all owners reported job openings they could not fill in the current period, down one point from July. The net percent of owners raising average selling prices fell three points from July to a seasonally adjusted 21%.