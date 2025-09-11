The Consumer Price Index increased 0.4% in August on a seasonally adjusted annual basis, after rising 0.2% in July, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 2.9%.

The index for all items less food and energy, the “core CPI”, rose 0.3% in June, as it did in July, and 3.1% over the last 12 months.

The index for shelter rose 0.4% in August and was the largest factor in the all items monthly increase. The food index increased 0.5% over the month as the food at home index rose 0.6% and the food away from home index increased 0.3%. The index for energy rose 0.7% in August as the index for gasoline increased 1.9% over the month.

All six major grocery store food group indexes increased in August. The index for fruits and vegetables rose 1.6% over the month as the index for tomatoes increased 4.5% and the index for apples rose 3.5%. The food away from home index rose 0.3% in August. The index for full service meals rose 0.4% over the month and the index for limited service meals increased 0.1%.

The energy index rose 0.7% in August as the gasoline index increased 1.9% over the month but down 6.6% year-over-year. The index for electricity increased 0.2% over the month and 6.2% year-over-year. The index for natural gas decreased 1.6% over the month but up 13.8% year-over-year.

