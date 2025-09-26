The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index decreased 5.3% in September compared to the month prior, landing at 55.1, according to final results for the month. The September figure was down 21.4% from a year ago. The current conditions component of the index fell 2.1% from the month prior, landing at 60.4, while the consumer expectations index decreased 7.5% to 51.7.
ABA DataBank: Auto loan delinquencies rising
Subprime auto loans are regarded as a leading economic indicator, and in August, the delinquency rate rose to 9.3%, nearing the 10% mark.