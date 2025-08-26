American Bancorp in Macon, Georgia, has applied to buy New Republic Partners in Charlotte, North Carolina. The application said that the parent of the $491 million-asset American Pride Bank would indirectly acquire the $196.7 million-asset New Republic Bank. American did not disclose how much it will pay for New Republic.

TowneBank in Suffolk, Virginia, has agreed to buy Dogwood State Bank in Raleigh, North Carolina. The $18 billion-asset TowneBank said in a press release that it will pay $476.2 million in stock for the $2.4 billion-asset Dogwood. The deal is expected to close in early 2026.

Citizens Bank of West Virginia in Elkins has agreed to buy Miners & Merchants Bank in Thomas, West Virginia. The $687 million-asset company did not disclose what it will pay for the $67.5 million Miners. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2026.

M&A News is reported by Paul Davis and reprinted with permission as an adaptation of the material from TheBankSlate.com.