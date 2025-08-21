The rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.58% this week, unchanged from last week, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the rate was 6.46%. The rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was 5.69%, down from last week when it was 5.71%. A year ago, the rate was 5.62%.
CFPB seeks input on Section 1033 data sharing reconsideration
The CFPB is seeking public comment on the costs and challenges of enforcing the Dodd-Frank Act’s data sharing requirements as it considers new rulemaking to implement the law.