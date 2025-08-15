The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index decreased 5% in August compared to the month prior, landing at 58.6, according to preliminary results for the month. The August figure was down 13.7% from a year ago. The current conditions component of the index fell 10.4% from the month prior, landing at 60.9, while the consumer expectations index fell 0.9% to 57.2.
Fed to end separate supervision program for crypto, fintech activities
The Federal Reserve will sunset a program started in 2023 to supervise bank activities related to cryptocurrencies and financial technology and instead roll those activities into its regular supervision.