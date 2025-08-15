Business inventories in June came in at $2.66 trillion, up 0.2% from the month prior and up 1.6% from a year ago, the Commerce Department said. Trade sales and manufacturers’ shipments were $1.92 trillion, up 0.5% from the month prior and up 3.8% from a year ago.
Fed to end separate supervision program for crypto, fintech activities
The Federal Reserve will sunset a program started in 2023 to supervise bank activities related to cryptocurrencies and financial technology and instead roll those activities into its regular supervision.