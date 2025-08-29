More than two in three U.S. workers said they are “somewhat” or “very” stressed about their financial situation, according to a new survey by PNC Bank. Sixty-eight percent of workers reported being stressed, a slight decrease from 70% in 2024 and 71% in 2023. At the same time, 69% of employers believed their workers were facing financial stress.

Seventy-two percent of workers said they are at least “somewhat” confident in managing debt, according to PNC Bank. Gen Z and Gen X reported being less concerned about student loans compared to last year, and baby boomers were less concerned about auto and finance loans in 2025 compared to 2024. Millennials’ debt concerns are about the same as last year across all types of loans.

Gen Z is the most confident about meeting their retirement goals, with 56% reporting they are “somewhat” or “very confident.” Millennials (50%) and baby boomers (50%) were equally confident, while Gen X (43%) were the least confident in their ability to meet retirement goals.

A majority (78%) of U.S. employers believe their workers are prepared for retirement, but only 45% of workers believe they are prepared. A significant majority (81%) of workers said they are more likely to stay with an employer that offers financial wellness benefits.