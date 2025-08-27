Most U.S. small-business owners expect their revenue to grow, with many also embracing artificial intelligence with “enthusiasm and caution,” according to a new survey by Comerica Bank.

The national survey found that 81% of small-business respondents expect revenue growth. Eighty-three percent of respondents were confident about their future success, especially those with more than $500,000 in revenue and/or with 10 or more employees. At the same time, 23% of respondents cited inflation as the most considerable threat to their business, making it the top concern, followed by tariffs and cash flow challenges.

Forty-five percent of small-business respondents report they are currently using AI tools today, with adoption highest in the technology (64%) and professional services (58%) sectors, according to Comerica. Marketing, content creation and data analysis were the most valuable applications of AI among adopters. Among prospective AI users, the top concerns about the technology included tech vulnerabilities and learning curves.