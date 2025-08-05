Peoples Savings Bank in Rhineland, Missouri, has applied to buy farmbank in Green City, Missouri. The $678.8 million-asset Peoples has submitted its application with the FDIC to acquire the $78.1 million-asset farmbank. A June press release announcing the deal did not disclose the price Peoples will pay. The transaction is expected to close in December.

First Missouri Bancshares in Brookfield bought Clay County Savings Bank in Liberty, Missouri. First Missouri, the parent of the $471.3 million-asset Verimore Bank, did not disclose how much it paid for the $137.3 million-asset Clay County Savings.

Campbell County Bank in Herreid, South Dakota, has applied to buy Farmers State Bank in Hosmer, South Dakota. The $215.3 million-asset Campbell County applied with the FDIC on July 23 to buy the $21.7 million Farmers State Bank. The price wasn’t disclosed.

M&A News is reported by Paul Davis and reprinted with permission as an adaptation of the material from TheBankSlate.com.