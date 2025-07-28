Health savings accounts helped cover health care expenses for more than 59.3 million Americans in 2024, according to a new survey by Devenir and the American Bankers Association’s HSA Council.

The survey found there were 39.3 million HSAs by the end of last year. Millennial account holders accounted for a significant segment of HSA growth, with approximately 30% of HSAs held by individuals in their 30s.

At the same time, account holders ages 55 and older had accumulated over $63 billion in their accounts at the end of 2024, a 21% increase from the previous year. The average HSA balance for the age group reached $6,564.

HSAs also exhibited broad socioeconomic adoption, with 64% of health savings account holders living in zip codes with median household incomes of less than $100,000.

“Devenir’s 2024 findings show that health savings account adoption remains strong, especially for working Americans with nearly seven out of 10 households that use HSAs to pay for current and future healthcare expenses earning less than $100,000 per year,” said Kevin McKechnie, executive director of the HSA Council. “Our hope is that Congress will allow older Americans on Medicare, veterans and other populations access to the only health insurance product that helps you save for retirement while taking care of you as you work. Almost 60 million Americans use HSAs now and we believe that number will only continue to grow in the years ahead.”