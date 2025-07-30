Pending home sales fell 0.8% in June from the prior month, the National Association of Realtors said. Declines were reported in the Midwest, South and West, but a gain was reported in the Northeast. Year over year, overall pending transactions were down 2.8%.
FOMC holds rates steady
The FOMC announced that it will hold the target range for the federal funds rate at 4.25%-4.5%. However, Governors Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller voted against the policy, instead preferring to lower the target range by 0.25 percent.