The rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.75% this week, up from last week when it was 6.72%, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the rate was 6.77%. The rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was 5.92%, up from last week when it was 5.86%. A year ago, the rate was 6.05%.
House passes bills on stablecoins, digital assets, CBDCs
The House voted in favor of two bills to create a regulatory framework for payment stablecoins and digital assets. House members also voted in favor of a separate bill to ban the Federal Reserve from issuing a CBDC.