The Senate voted 51-47 today to confirm the nomination of John Hurley as under secretary for terrorism and financial crimes at the Treasury Department. He most recently was managing partner of Cavalry Asset Management and managing member of TGK Ventures.

“John’s extensive private sector experience, military service and previous service on President Trump’s Intelligence Advisory Board make him uniquely qualified to serve the American people in this very important role,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said after the vote.