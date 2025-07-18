The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index increased 1.8% in July compared to the month prior, landing at 61.8, according to preliminary results for the month. The July figure was down 6.9% from a year ago. The current conditions component of the index rose 3.1% from the month prior, landing at 66.8, while the consumer expectations index rose 0.9% to 58.6.
ABA offers fixes for small-business lending data collection rule
In a letter, ABA said it is pleased with the CFPB's proposal to revise its small-business lending data rule and offered several recommendations to reduce the compliance burden for banks.