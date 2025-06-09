By Jennifer B. Huffman

In 2023, I was thrilled to learn that Atlantic Union Bank, with strong support from our consumer banking team, had nominated me for the ABA Emerging Leader Award. This recognition was based on my demonstrated leadership among peers through collaborative work and decision-making, as well as my commitment to our core values of “caring, courageous and committed.” Knowing that my bank believed in my potential was both humbling and motivating.

Receiving this award in October 2023 has profoundly affected my career and leadership journey — ultimately leading to my promotion as senior vice president for our Solutions Banking business. The bank invested in my leadership growth through opportunities such as Virginia Bank School and national conferences, which broadened my industry knowledge and expanded my network. These experiences helped me grow both professionally and personally.

The award opened doors beyond my local community. I was privileged to advocate for our industry on Capitol Hill, participate as a moderator on a women CEOs’ panel, and contribute to industry films, podcasts and articles from ABA. Serving on the ABA Women of Color Advisory Committee and as an executive sponsor for the ABA Black Bankers Resource Group allowed me to influence and champion inclusive initiatives within banking.

My network has expanded from local to national, connecting me with bankers, CEOs and industry leaders. These relationships have inspired me and fueled my passion for leadership and community service. The recognition has also inspired others around me, colleagues, mentees, and peers.

Most importantly, this award has reinforced my commitment to making a difference. It has become the cornerstone of my leadership journey, reminding me that the best is yet to come. I am grateful for this moment, which has propelled me forward and given me confidence to take on new challenges.

I encourage others to apply or nominate colleagues who are making significant contributions to their bank’s success. Recognition like this not only elevates individual careers but also strengthens our industry by highlighting outstanding leaders. This award has been a catalyst for my growth, and I look forward to what the future holds, confident that my journey is only just beginning as an emerging leader.

Jennifer B. Huffman is SVP and manager of Solutions Banking at Atlantic Union Bank.