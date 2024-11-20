By John Asbury

As bankers, we are all deeply concerned with the concept of value: the value of a home when we’re making a mortgage loan; the value of the assets, investments and securities we hold on our books; the value we’re getting from our business relationships with third-party service providers.

We also — as responsible business leaders — have a duty to think often about what it is that we value as an organization, and how we’re bringing that forward in our corporate culture. After all, the culture of an institution reflects what that company values. It’s a big part of what attracts younger generations to come work for us: They’re increasingly seeking for close alignment between their personal values and those of their employers.

Our core values give us something to aspire to. They help shape our decision-making — and they serve as a kind of North Star for our institutions, pointing the way when the seas get choppy.

For the past eight years, I have had the privilege of leading Atlantic Union Bank, a $25-billion regional institution that serves communities throughout Virginia as well as Maryland and North Carolina. At Atlantic Union, our core values are “caring, courageous and committed.” These values represent what every Atlantic Union Bank employee aspires to each day. But fundamentally, I believe they are also three characteristics that all good bankers embody.

First and foremost, bankers care. We care about our people, we care about our communities. Caring about people is the essence of relationship banking, and it’s one of the things that, in my opinion, makes this a noble profession. That care is reflected in the time we spend getting to know our customers: understanding their goals, their challenges, and helping find their own path to the American dream. It’s reflected in how we treat our employees: how we advocate for them and provide them with a workplace where they can grow and thrive.

Our second core value, courageous, refers to speaking openly and honestly and accepting our challenges and mistakes as opportunities to learn and grow. We all stumble from time to time. We all have something that we struggle with, whether personally or professionally. It takes courage to admit a mistake, or ask for help, or to face a challenging conversation head-on.

The truth is, we’re living in a time of great challenge right now. The climate around us is extremely polarized — Americans are sharply divided on many issues. The banking industry needs courageous leadership more than ever. It takes courage to know ourselves, to know our communities and stand up for the decisions that we make, based on what we know is important to the communities we serve.

And finally, committed. At Atlantic Union Bank, my team is committed to helping our clients, our teammates and our company succeed by doing what is right and holding ourselves accountable each and every day. And as members of a community of over 2 million bankers, we are committed — just as you are — to maintaining the strength and viability of the U.S. economy.

It’s an honor to work alongside caring, courageous and committed bankers like you, and to have this opportunity to serve you as chair of ABA. I look forward to all the things we will accomplish together this year.

John C. Asbury is chair of ABA and CEO of Atlantic Union Bank in Richmond, Virginia.