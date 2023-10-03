ABA announces Emerging Leader Award winners

The American Bankers Association today announced the 2023 recipients of its annual ABA Emerging Leader Awards, which recognize the next generation of bank leaders who are committed to the highest standards of achievement and service to both their industry and their local communities. The winners were selected by a diverse steering committee of industry professionals after a review of nominations from banks across the country. They will be recognized during the ABA Annual Convention, Oct. 8-10 in Nashville.

The members of ABA’s Class of 2023 are:

Natalie Bartholomew, community president, First Community Bank, Rogers, Arkansas

Jennifer Bonds-Huffman, VP, workplace solutions relationship manager, Atlantic Union Bank, Forest, Virginia

Lindsey Brown-Acquaye, SVP of compliance, Valor Bank, Edmond, Oklahoma

Casey Brouthers, VP/associate general counsel, BayCoast Bank, Swansea, Massachusetts

Rebecca Buhr, EVP of retail banking, Bank of Franklin County, Washington, Missouri

Jim Carrigan, regional VP, Meredith Village Savings Bank, Portsmouth, New Hampshire

Justin Nipper, EVP/chief administrative officer, The Farmers Bank, Portland, Tennessee

Alise Phillips, CRCM, first VP and senior compliance manager, First Merchants Bank, Muncie, Indiana

Juan Santiago, VP, CRA engagement leader, Farmers National Bank of Canfield, Canfield, Ohio

Angela Scott, VP, client engagement—global payments and deposits, Umpqua Bank, Portland, Oregon

Meredith Strieff, VP, retail sales manager, Horicon Bank, Horicon, Wisconsin

Amanda West, SVP/deputy chief audit executive, First Horizon Corporation, Memphis, Tennessee

“The 2023 ABA Emerging Leader Award recipients are a talented and diverse group of bankers, and we congratulate them on this well-earned distinction,” said Rob Nichols, ABA president and CEO. “Our industry is in good hands for years to come as this next generation of bank leaders continue to demonstrate their creativity, commitment and integrity in serving the needs of their customers and communities.”