Federal banking regulators today made available the 2025 list of distressed or underserved nonmetropolitan middle-income geographies. Distressed or underserved nonmetropolitan middle-income geographies are census tracts where revitalization or stabilization activities are eligible to receive Community Reinvestment Act consideration. The designations reflect local economic conditions, including unemployment, poverty and population changes, according to the agencies.
Fannie, Freddie directed to consider allowing cryptocurrency for mortgages
Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte directed Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to prepare proposals to allow cryptocurrency to count as an asset for a mortgage.