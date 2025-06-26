New orders for manufactured durable goods increased $48.3 million or 16.4% in May to $343.6 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau said in its most recent advance report. The increase followed a 6.6% April decrease. Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.5%. Excluding defense, new orders increased 15.5%. Transportation equipment led the increase, $47.4 billion or 48.3% to $145.4 billion.

