New orders for manufactured durable goods increased $48.3 million or 16.4% in May to $343.6 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau said in its most recent advance report. The increase followed a 6.6% April decrease. Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.5%. Excluding defense, new orders increased 15.5%. Transportation equipment led the increase, $47.4 billion or 48.3% to $145.4 billion.
Fannie, Freddie directed to consider allowing cryptocurrency for mortgages
Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte directed Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to prepare proposals to allow cryptocurrency to count as an asset for a mortgage.