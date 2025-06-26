The Federal Reserve today released the agenda for its July 22 conference on “the key pillars” of the regulatory capital framework for large banks.

Topics to be discussed include possible reforms to leverage requirements and the global systemically important bank surcharge framework, and an evaluation of the stress testing regime. The conference will also feature a fireside chat between Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

“The conference will allow for expert discussions on whether capital requirements are operating as intended and the interconnections between different requirements,” Bowman said in a statement. “I look forward to hearing from a broad range of perspectives as we look to the future of capital framework reforms.”

The conference will be held at the Fed headquarters in Washington, D.C., and livestreamed on YouTube and the Fed website.