Advance estimates of U.S. retail and food services sales for June 2026, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were $768.6 billion, up 0.2% from the previous month, and up 6.7% from June 2025. Total sales for the April 2026 through June 2026 period were up 6.4% from the same period a year ago. The April 2026 to May 2026 percent change was revised from up 0.9% to up 1%.

Core retail sales—excluding automobiles, parts, and gasoline, increased 0.4% from last month and 5.7% from June 2025.

Nonstore retailers sales were up 1.9% from last month and up 14.2% from last year. Food services and drinking places edged up 0.1% from last month and up 3.8% from June 2025. Sales at building material & garden equipment & supplies dealers were up 0.1% from May and were up 3.5% from last year.

Motor vehicle & parts dealers and sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, & bookstores were up 1.9% and 1.3% from last month, respectively.

Over the year, furniture & home furnishing stores were unchanged while clothing & clothing accessories stores were up 4.8%.

Year-over-year sales were also up for miscellaneous store retailers by 6%.

Sales at gasoline stations were down 5.3% from the previous month, but up 19.8% from June 2025.

Read the Census release.