The rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.55% this week, up from 6.49% last week, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the rate was 6.75%. The rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was 5.93%, up from 5.82% last week. A year ago, the rate was 5.92%.
Banking agencies promise new approach for handling sensitive information
The Federal Reserve, FDIC and OCC announced a “coordinated approach” for handling sensitive information used in bank examinations, including a new pledge to notify banks about data breaches that threaten to expose that information.