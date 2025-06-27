The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index increased 16.3% in June compared to the month prior, landing at 60.7, according to final results for the month. The June figure was down 11% from a year ago. The current conditions component of the index rose 10% from the month prior, landing at 64.8, while the consumer expectations index increased 21.3% to 58.1.
Banking agencies allow banks to collect CIP data from third parties
The order permits banks to obtain TIN information from a third party rather than the customer as long as the bank otherwise complies with the customer identification program rule.