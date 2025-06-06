Consumer credit increased at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.3% in April. Total outstanding credit increased to $5.010 trillion during the month.

Revolving credit, largely a reflection of credit card debt, increased at an annual rate of 7% to $1.321 trillion. Non-revolving credit increased at an annual rate of 3.3% to $3.689 trillion.

The Federal government holdings of student loans continue to be the largest portion of non-revolving credit, comprising 41.7% percent of non-revolving credit. Depository institutions and Finance companies are secondary and tertiary holders of non-revolving credit, with 22.7% and 19.4%, respectively of non-revolving credit.

Read the Fed release.