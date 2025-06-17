FSB Financial in New Madison, Ohio, has applied to buy Republic Banking Co. in Republic, Ohio. FSB, the parent of the $246 million-asset Farmers State Bank, applied with the FDIC on June 11 to buy the $60 million-asset Republic Bank. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter; the price wasn’t disclosed.

Commerce Bancshares in Kansas City, Missouri, has agreed to buy FineMark Holdings in Fort Myers, Florida. The $32.4 billion-asset Commerce said in a news release that it will pay $585 million in stock for the $4 billion-asset parent of FineMark National Bank & Trust. The deal, which is expected to close on Jan. 1, priced FineMark at 153% of its tangible book value.

M&A News is reported by Paul Davis and reprinted with permission as an adaptation of the material from TheBankSlate.com.