Overall customer satisfaction with personal loans has remained largely flat, according to J.D. Power’s 2025 U.S. Consumer Lending Satisfaction Study. Overall customer satisfaction with personal loans was 704 on a 1,000-point scale, up only two points from the 2024 study.

One in four (25%) of personal loan customers were classified as financially healthy this year, down from 27% in 2024 and 33% in 2023, J.D. Power said. During that same period, the percentage of customers identified as financially vulnerable increased to 47%, up from 45% in 2024 and 40% in 2023.

The survey also found that data security was a high priority for customers. On average, overall customer trust scores 203 points higher when personal loan customers perceive that their lender has a secure lending process that protects their personal information, J.D. Power said.