The Trump administration today sent layoff notices to more than 1,500 staff at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, leaving only 200 personnel at the bureau, Fox Business reported.

Most CFPB employees today received notices from Acting Director Russ Vought saying their positions are being eliminated as part of a restructuring “to better reflect the agency’s priorities and mission.” The terminations are effective Friday.

The firings come a day after CFPB leadership circulated an internal memo announcing a shift in the bureau’s supervisory and regulatory activities. Among other things, the memo directed a 50% reduction in the number of supervisory “events,” ended supervision of nonbanks to instead focus on depository institutions, and directed staff to give deference to state regulation and supervision.