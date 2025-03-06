Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) today reintroduced a proposed bill that would prevent the Federal Reserve from using a central bank digital currency to implement monetary policy.

The Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act seeks to prevent “unelected bureaucrats” from issuing a CBDC that would undermine financial privacy, said Emmer, who is House majority whip. The Trump administration has also said it opposes the creation of a CBDC.

In a statement, ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols said the risks of a CBDC far outweigh any potential benefits.

“We urge all members of the House to support this important legislation to prevent a CBDC, which would only undermine the financial system and the U.S. economy,” Nichols said.