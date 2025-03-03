The FDIC board today pushed back by more than a year the compliance date for certain provisions of the agency’s revised rule on the use of its name and logo by financial institutions, saying it will use the time to consider adjustments to the regulation.

The FDIC last year adopted new requirements, originally setting a compliance deadline of Jan. 1. The deadline was later was pushed back to May 1, although the American Bankers Association was among the groups that urged the FDIC to push back the compliance date to 2026 to provide institutions with sufficient time to implement the rule. The change announced today does just that, setting a new compliance deadline of March 1, 2026.

The most recent delay applies to requirements regarding the display of the FDIC’s official sign on digital channels as well as automated teller machines and similar devices. The remaining provisions in the rule will still take effect on May 1, according to the FDIC. The agency said it will use the additional time to consider changes to the rule.