The Maryland Bankers Association recently announced that Tisha Edwards has been named the organization’s president and CEO. Edwards will also serve as EVP of the Mid-Atlantic Bankers Association, a holding company formed last year to combine the Maryland and Virginia Bankers Associations into a two-state enterprise. She will join MBA in April.

Edwards most recently served as secretary of appointments in Maryland Gov. Wes Moore’s administration, where she chaired the Task Force on Modernization of the State Personnel Management System in 2023-24. Her public service background includes roles as chief of staff and senior advisor to the Baltimore mayor and chief of staff and interim CEO for Baltimore City Public Schools. She also has C-suite level experience in several private sector organizations.

“Edwards brings a wealth of leadership experience in both the public and private sectors and will hit the ground running as we keep Maryland banking at the forefront of driving economic growth throughout the state.” said Janet Currie, MBA chair and Greater Maryland president at Bank of America