Consumer credit increased at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.3% in January, the Federal Reserve reported. Nonrevolving debt — the category that includes auto loans and student loans — increased at an annual rate of 3%, while revolving debt, which includes credit cards, increased at an annual rate of 8.2%
Fed’s Powell: Uncertainty remains around effects of Trump policies
The potential shape and economic effects of the Trump administration’s policies on trade, immigration, fiscal policy and regulation remain uncertain, but FOMC members “are well positioned to wait for greater clarity,” Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said.