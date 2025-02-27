New orders for manufactured durable goods increased $8.7 billion or 3.1% in January to $286 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau said in its most recent advance report. The increase followed a 1.8% decrease in December. Excluding transportation, new orders were virtually unchanged. Excluding defense, new orders increased 3.5%. Transportation equipment led the increase, $8.6 billion or 9.8% to $96.5 billion.
Barr: Fed not discouraging banks from crypto engagement
The Federal Reserve does not prohibit nor discourage banks from providing banking services to any legal business, including cryptocurrency, Federal Reserve Vice Chairman for Supervision Michael Barr said.